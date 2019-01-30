Fox Temporarily Suspends Production on Empire

Production on Fox's Empire was temporarily suspended on Wednesday, Jan. 30, but not immediately related to the hate crime attack on star Jussie Smollett. E! News has learned production on the Chicago-based series, as well as production on midseason legal drama Proven Innocent, was temporarily halted due to the arctic temperatures in the Windy City.

The temperature in Chicago is expected to remain under 0 degrees on Wednesday with a wind chill in the -40s.

Smollett was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 29 after arriving in Chicago from New York.