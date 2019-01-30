Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10,000 on Postmates: Here's What She Ordered

Kylie Jenner is just like us...she loves Postmates!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the latest celeb to be featured in Postmates' spotlight series, The Receipt. In the feature, the company breaks down Kylie's orders through the app over the last year. In the last 365 days, Kylie has placed 186 Postmates orders. The total cost of Kylie's orders? Over $10,000!

According to the report, Kylie's most expensive order consisted of Don Julio Añejo 1942 Tequila. As for the Kylie Cosmetics founder's smallest order, that would be a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot. Yes, a single carrot!