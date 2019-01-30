You Won't Believe the Random Stuff Marie Kondo Finds While Helping Jimmy Kimmel Tidy His Office

With her Netflix series, Marie Kondo has sparked a worldwide tidying craze, inspiring people all over to clean up their homes and offices, ridding themselves of things that do not spark joy. Now, it's Jimmy Kimmel's turn.

Kondo helped the Jimmy Kimmel Live host clean up his office at his late-night show, but it wasn't without drama. You see, Kimmel had nightmares about the Tidying Up star. "I woke up upset because I dreamed you came in my office and started destroying my things," Kimmel told Kondo and her translator Marie Iida.

But Kondo put Kimmel's fears at ease when she said she never forces anybody to throw anything away.