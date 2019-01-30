Meghan Markle Is Beautiful in Blush as She Returns to Her Theater Roots

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle looked beautiful in blush on Wednesday during her visit to the National Theatre in London.
The mother-to-be wore a stunning Brandon Maxwell V-neck dress and paired it with a matching blazer by the same designer. The coordinating pieces cost $1,895 and $2,195, respectively. She also accessorized her look with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde crisscross suede pumps, costing $695, as well as a Carolina Herrera Insignia Clutch. In addition, she tucked her hair back into a sweet, chic updo.
The engagement was certainly a significant one for the Duchess of Sussex as it marked her first official visit to the theater since becoming its patron. Kensington Palace announced she inherited the role from Queen Elizabeth II back in January. Although, the National Theatre had let the news slip beforehand.
During the visit, the royal spoke with director Rufus Norris and watched members of the Pericles company take part in a workshop. She also enjoyed watching children from Edith Neville Primary School in Camden put on a performance inspired by the production War Horse.
In addition, royal admirers spotted her cradling her baby bump. The little one is due this spring.
As the Palace previously noted, Meghan is a "strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together." This should come as no surprise considering she played Rachel Zane on Suits before she married Prince Harry. She also majored in theater while studying at Northwestern University and volunteered at a performing arts after-school program for kids back in Los Angeles.
Meghan wasn't the only one in the royal family with a busy schedule today. Harry also attended a Commonwealth Youth Roundtable at Lancaster House.