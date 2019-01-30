How It Really Feels To Watch Yourself Have an Emotional Breakdown, According to My Big Fat Fab Life's Whitney Thore

Whitney Thore is used to the cameras by now. But that doesn't mean watching herself have a tearful breakdown on TV is any easier.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star opened up to E! News about the Tuesday, Jan. 29 episode that not only featured her worried that her longtime pal Buddy had a drug relapse, but it also featured her having a surprisingly candid chat with him about her quest to become a mother.

"It's easier, I think, than people might think because I know my crew very well and we're close, and a lot of them have been with me for multiple seasons, and so in that way—that's something the audience would never see—it doesn't feel as invasive because I actually know these people," Thore told E! News about letting her guard down in the scene above.