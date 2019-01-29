Married At First Sight's Melissa Calls Out Co-Stars Who Are "Not There for Love"

Not everyone is on Married At First Sight Australia for the right reasons, or so says bride Melissa.

Several of the participants on season 6 of MAFS have dabbled in acting, modelling and even appeared on other reality shows (as tends to happen on series like this and The Bachelor Australia). But Melissa says just because she comes from a media background, it doesn't mean she's in it for the spotlight.

"I'm genuinely here to find love," the 38-year-old talent agent—who previously did the weather at Nine and hosted Postcards—told E! News. "I haven't stayed single and not had sex for eight years just to come on this show for my 15 minutes of fame. This is legit. I'm at that age where I want to have kids and I want to start a family, so this is real for me. You can literally tell who is there for love and who is not there for love. It's pretty obvious."