Married at First Sight Fans Are Fuming Over This NSFW Best Man's Speech

Jessika and Mick's Married at First Sight Australia wedding was going "perfectly"—until the best man opened his mouth.

The explosive second episode of the Nine reality series saw 27-year-old administration officer Jessika paired with 31-year-old plasterer Mick. And while their Byron Bay ceremony ran according to plan, the reception was a whole other story thanks to best man 'Broxy'.

As if the nickname wasn't enough of a warning, Mick admitted his best man was notorious for not having "much of a filter".

Broxy lived up to expectations when he was seen chugging a glass of white wine and a beer seconds before his speech.

"I'll tell you a bit of a story about [Mick]," he began his address. "We went up to Airlie Beach..."

The camera then cut to a very worried looking Mick instructing his beloved new bride to "shut your ears". We wish we has tuned out too.