Married at First Sight Fans Are Fuming Over This NSFW Best Man's Speech

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Broxy, Rhyce, Married At First Sight

Nine

Jessika and Mick's Married at First Sight Australia wedding was going "perfectly"—until the best man opened his mouth.

The explosive second episode of the Nine reality series saw 27-year-old administration officer Jessika paired with 31-year-old plasterer Mick. And while their Byron Bay ceremony ran according to plan, the reception was a whole other story thanks to best man 'Broxy'

As if the nickname wasn't enough of a warning, Mick admitted his best man was notorious for not having "much of a filter".

Broxy lived up to expectations when he was seen chugging a glass of white wine and a beer seconds before his speech.

"I'll tell you a bit of a story about [Mick]," he began his address. "We went up to Airlie Beach..."

The camera then cut to a very worried looking Mick instructing his beloved new bride to "shut your ears". We wish we has tuned out too.

Read

The Truth About Married at First Sight's Explosive Family Dinner Scene

"We drunk the whole bar dry, just me and him," Broxy continued. "We were having a good time, and Mick's gone to me, I'm going to take some Viagra. So he's taken the Viagra, just as a bit of a gee up. Mick's...raring at everything he bloody can, but nothing's come at him."

Halfway through the speech, Jessika's family—especially her former pro boxer father Troy and big brother Rhyce—looked ready to take a swing at the best man.

But Broxy persisted none the wiser.

"Obviously, the Viagra's worked," he told the crowd. "And I'm asleep, I've woken up and I can hear some noises. Open me eyes, he's made himself a bloody tent over himself and he's having a go."

And, if you believe Broxy, this happened "at least five" times.

Obviously, no one in the reception hall was pleased, with Mick calling out, "you prick".

Big bro Rhyce thought the speech "was disgusting", while Jessika made it clear it wasn't "the best speech to tell at a wedding."

As for dad Troy? "I just think it was total f--king bulshit," he fumed.

"I was a professional boxer. That was my job," he continued outside of the hall. "To fly around Australia and punch people in the head. That was my job. So don't think I'll back away from that f--king sheep farmer."

MAFS fans were also quick to condemn the best man's speech on Twitter: 

And while the best man speech wasn't a hit, Jessika's brother was, with many viewers frothing over his baby blue eyes and tatts. 

Episode 2 also saw 38-year-old talent agent Melissa paired with 34-year-old Dino. After sleeping in and waking up two hours late—and almost forgetting her wedding dress—Melissa was finally ready to tie the knot to the mediation coach, who arrived at the ceremony atop a white horse (yes, really).

The newlyweds join Cyrell and Nic, and Jules and Cam, who were partnered up in episode 1.

Married at First Sight continues Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7.30pm on Nine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , TV , Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Jackie Evancho Admits She's Going Through a "Rough Patch"

Nicole Scherzinger, The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

This Is Us

We're About to Learn A Whole Lot More About Zoe on This Is Us

Pearson, Gina Torres

Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Karlie Kloss, Project Runway

The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Worst "Masked Singer" Guesser

Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About Sandra Oh's Killing Eve Success Will Make You Cry

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.