Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Mourns Fatima Ali in Heartfelt Essay

Lakshmi writes that when she heard Ali had been diagnosed with terminal cancer she "felt punched in the gut."

"It seemed cruel, striking one so young, so kind, so talented," Lakshmi says. "As she got sicker, I made apple pie and delivered her samosas. We shared dinners and cracked jokes— anything to lighten the mood. I got to know her family, who seemed just like mine. I tried to accept that this wonderful girl, whom I had mentored, laughed and bonded with so much, would not live to see her 30th birthday."

"You couldn't know Fatima without falling in love with her," she writes. "Her self-awareness, strength and humor were boundless, even until the very end. She showed me that life is truly beautiful and fleeting. She made me appreciate sunlight on my face, the sound of laughter, the smell of cake baking. Fatima's life was short, but her imprint on me will be there forever."

Lakshmi concludes her essay by writing, "Goodbye, Fati. I will never forget you."