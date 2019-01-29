Missing Article Test

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines," she tells Glamour. "Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."

Halsey goes on to talk about her song "Without Me," saying that it's about caring for a person so much that you end up losing sight of yourself.

"I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world," she shares. "But I'm an imitator as well, because I'm so passionately putting myself in other people's shoes all the time."