Halsey Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After G-Eazy Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halsey, Glamour

Eric Ray Davidson

Halsey is addressing her split from G-Eazy, sharing what she learned from their breakup in a candid new interview.

The "Him & I" duo first called it quits in July after one year together, before getting back together about a month later. But by the end of October, a source told E! News that the couple had broken up once again. Though Halsey never made a public statement regarding the split, she did feel the pressure to speak out about the end of the relationship.

In her cover story for Glamour, the 24-year-old singer opens up about that pressure and what being in that situation taught her.

Read

Here's What's Really Going on With Halsey and Yungblud

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines," she tells Glamour. "Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."

Halsey goes on to talk about her song "Without Me," saying that it's about caring for a person so much that you end up losing sight of yourself.

"I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world," she shares. "But I'm an imitator as well, because I'm so passionately putting myself in other people's shoes all the time."

Halsey also opens up to the magazine about her suicide attempt at the age of 17, following which she spent 17 days in a psychiatric hospital and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"It was a lot of things happening at once, with a complete lack of direction," she says, with Glamour noting that the experience taught Halsey that she "didn't really want to die."

"Thank God I learned it then," Halsey tells the magazine. "Given what I've been experiencing the past couple of years...if I hadn't already had my meltdown, who knows when it would have happened?"

To read more from Halsey's interview, head on over to Glamour.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , G-Eazy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fatima Ali, Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Mourns Fatima Ali in Heartfelt Essay

Lee Daniels, Jussie Smollett

Empire Creator Lee Daniels Sends Emotional Message to Jussie Smollett: "Hold Your Head Up"

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Chicago West's First Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Busy Tonight

Kim Kardashian Heads to California Capitol for Criminal Justice Reform

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Easter

How Motherhood Reshaped Ciara as an Artist

Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen's East Coast Baby Shower May Give the Real Housewives FOMO

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Share a Fashion Favorite

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.