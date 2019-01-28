The Bachelor Contestant Caelynn Opens Up About Sexual Assault on Emotional Date

Chris Harrison and Colton Underwood were promising an intense, important conversation on all day, and that's what we got on Monday's The Bachelor.

Colton invited beauty queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes on the second one-on-one date in Singapore, and they managed to set aside the drama with fellow beauty queen Hannah B. for a fun day of shopping and pampering. When they had a chance to sit down together, Caelynn told Colton she had to tell him about something important. She then opened up about having been drugged and raped at a college fraternity party four years ago, and forgive us for not transcribing the horrifying details.

Only one of the multiple men responsible for assaulting Caelynn and her friends at the party was ever caught, and she said she wasn't even able to open up about it to her mother until almost a year later, but she said she needed to share it with Colton because "it's something that will always be a part of me and will always come up in relationships."