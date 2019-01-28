Vacay Must-Haves for the It Girl

Winter is fun and all, but can it be summertime again?

We only say this because we kind of miss the sunny weather, shorter days and the vacations somewhere tropical. But now that we're thinking about it, we're tempted to book a one-way ticket to the Bahamas right now. Wherever the nearest warm weather is for you—why not? You deserve a vacay, don't you think?

Go on, book that ticket and don't forget to pack these cool-girl essentials. Your Instagram feed will thank you.