The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Becomes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Vanessa Grimaldi isn't hiding her relationship behind any filters.

The Bachelor alum became Instagram official with her boyfriend Josh Wolfe on Monday in a cute #MCM post. Although this is the first we've seen of Wolfe on Grimaldi's social media pages, the two of them have reportedly been an item for a decent amount of time.

A source told E! News Grimaldi and Wolfe "started dating late last year and they met through friends."

The insider adds, "She's very happy and he seems like a good guy."

Wolfe also lives in Montreal, Canada and is the Director of Outreach and Programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.