The Most Brutally Honest Twitter Reactions to Married At First Sight Australia Episode 1

  • By
    &

by E! Online | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Are you ready for the most dramatic season of Married At First Sight Australia ever?

Well, hold on to your wine glasses because season 6 of the social experiment is already an insanely wild ride.

Monday night's premiere episode kicked off with our 20 singles at their respective group hens and bucks nights where they intermingled with fellow participants for the first time. A 29-year-old virgin named Matthew revealed to the boys that he'd never been intimate with anyone, while a legal assistant named Ines, 28, shaded every woman in her path. As expected, Twitter had an absolute field day roasting the new recruits:

Read

The Married at First Sight Australia 2019 Cast Includes a Meditation Guru and Yet Another Former Stripper

Then, it was time for our first pairing of the season: business owner Jules, 36, and former cricketer Cam, 34. After season 5's wild partner swapping (we're looking at you  Dean Wells, Tracey Jewel and Davina Rankin), Jules and Cam's instant chemistry was a big hit with fans:

But the drama escalated when 29-year-old health fund consultant Cyrell was paired with 28-year-old electrician Nic.

Cyrell's confession she was joining the reality series sparked a huge fight with her big Filipino family—especially her skeptical brother Ivan. 

Not only did Ivan threaten to object to the wedding, he also took the groom aside and grilled him about why his past relationships had never worked out (only for Nic to reveal he battled testicular cancer four years ago). 

Married at First Sight Australia continues Tuesday-Thursday at 7.30pm on Nine. 

Read

Married at First Sight Australia Just Revealed This Bizarre New Twist

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , TV , Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rumer Willis, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Is Rumer Willis the Lion on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

How Rent Live's Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot and What Happened Next

Married at First Sight Australia

The Truth About Married at First Sight's Explosive Family Dinner Scene

Robin Thede, Issa Rae

Looks Like Robin Thede, Issa Rae Are Making TV History With A Black Lady Sketch Show

Sex and the City, Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Imagines Carrie Bradshaw's Life With Mr. Big Today

Manifest

Manifest Is a Hit Show, So What Happens to Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh When They Travel?

Andy Cohen baby shower

Secrets From Andy Cohen's Epic Real Housewives Baby Shower: Who Wasn't Invited, Who Feuded and Who Flirted With John Mayer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.