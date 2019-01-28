The Most Brutally Honest Twitter Reactions to Married At First Sight Australia Episode 1

by E! Online | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 5:22 PM
Are you ready for the most dramatic season of Married At First Sight Australia ever?
Well, hold on to your wine glasses because season 6 of the social experiment is already an insanely wild ride.
Monday night's premiere episode kicked off with our 20 singles at their respective group hens and bucks nights where they intermingled with fellow participants for the first time. A 29-year-old virgin named Matthew revealed to the boys that he'd never been intimate with anyone, while a legal assistant named Ines, 28, shaded every woman in her path. As expected, Twitter had an absolute field day roasting the new recruits:
And Ines thinks wizards carry swords. That's strike two and we're fifteen minutes in. #MAFS @MarriedAU— Clair White (@clairwhite) January 28, 2019
Matthew must be protected at all costs. I will protect him with my life #MAFS— mikayla (@mikaylasokay) January 28, 2019
Please #MAFS gods, do not give Matthew to the loud one pic.twitter.com/vvNmPd1eAd— S.B (@SurfdogTV) January 28, 2019
LEAVE MATT ALONE #MAFS pic.twitter.com/n84EwuZHXv— Aliza (@AlizanotEliza) January 28, 2019
Then, it was time for our first pairing of the season: business owner Jules, 36, and former cricketer Cam, 34. After season 5's wild partner swapping (we're looking at you Dean Wells, Tracey Jewel and Davina Rankin), Jules and Cam's instant chemistry was a big hit with fans:
The whole country watching Cam and Jules dance #JAM #MAFS @MarriedAU pic.twitter.com/tXkP6XqCQt— zora zaric (@Zora_Zaric) January 28, 2019
I'm so screwed! I'm already so invested in Jules and Cam. I hope I don't need therapy like I had to get post Telv and Sarah!#MAFS— Shining Sparkels (@ShiningSparkels) January 28, 2019
Jules & Cam better bloody last because my heart is so in this #MAFS pic.twitter.com/pUK7XhcJTZ— Chelsie (@Chelsie59434022) January 28, 2019
Someone tell Jules' mum that it's a fake wedding before the poor woman has a stroke#mafs pic.twitter.com/MXo4xgOMIs— Pipe down, Chachi (@bishcheese) January 28, 2019
But the drama escalated when 29-year-old health fund consultant Cyrell was paired with 28-year-old electrician Nic.
Cyrell's confession she was joining the reality series sparked a huge fight with her big Filipino family—especially her skeptical brother Ivan.
Not only did Ivan threaten to object to the wedding, he also took the groom aside and grilled him about why his past relationships had never worked out (only for Nic to reveal he battled testicular cancer four years ago).
Cyrell: I'm getting married— Alana Calvert (@AlanaCalvert) January 28, 2019
Cyrell's mum: *no reaction*
Cyrell: To a stranger
Mum: *no reaction*
Cyrell: The entire thing will be broadcast nationally on reality TV
Mum: *no reaction*
Cyrell: I'm selfish. I'm fucking selfish
Mum: DON'T SWEAR IN FRONT OF THE FOOD
#mafs
Thank God they put the Trish in a white lab coat - I now have full faith in the science behind this process #MAFS pic.twitter.com/6djrmnEFuD— Armchair Mare (@ArmchairMare) January 28, 2019
Ivan just eat a snickers bro #MAFS— Brady Gray (@BradyGray13) January 28, 2019
Ivan shutting up now. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/nfhbZPco4N— Amanda✨ (@akagillies) January 28, 2019
Being aggressive and disrespectful doesn’t mean you’re being protective. It means you’re a fuck wit and you need to learn how to handle yourself like an adult. Thank u next #MAFS— Sarah (@_SarahKAnderson) January 28, 2019
Ivan after being told that Nic had cancer #mafs pic.twitter.com/9fNpobFKmB— Cameron Lee (@CammaL) January 28, 2019
Married at First Sight Australia continues Tuesday-Thursday at 7.30pm on Nine.
