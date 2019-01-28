Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Have to Spend Valentine's Day Apart

Cupid's arrow may have struck Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that doesn't mean they might spend Valentine's Day together.

Kensington Palace took to Twitter share the news that the Duke of Sussex has a busy schedule on V-Day. He holds the title as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, and it seems that duty calls.

Prince Harry is scheduled to visit Exercise Clockwork on Feb. 14. It won't be all business, though, as he'll "celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway."

"Clockwork is the traditional name of the annual winter exercise, based in one of the world's most demanding environments 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, which has trained over 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969," the Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

As for the Duchess of Sussex? While it's not confirmed if she has a packed schedule on Valentine's Day or not, she reportedly isn't traveling right now since she's in the later stages of her pregnancy.

Since Markle is expected to give birth in the spring, as the Kensington Palace noted in October, it makes sense that she's extra cautious about traveling.

Kensington Palace confirmed to E! that the Duchess of Sussex's next engagements will be at the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.