Manifest Is a Hit Show, So What Happens to Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh When They Travel?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 11:45 AM
So, you're on Manifest, a hit show about an airplane full of people that disappears for five years mid-flight. Does that mess with your real-life travel experiences? Yep, it seems so.
"Every time I get on a plane people have various different reactions to me, like ‘Uh oh!' or ‘We were so exciting you were on, but scared at the same time.' It's just a weird kind of thing," series star Josh Dallas told E! News.
Dallas' costar Melissa Roxburgh said her body just goes into shock when she travels, and every time she goes to an airport since the show she gets sick in some way.
"And every time I feel turbulence, I think about it. I think about the show, I think about the idea of something happening where we're going to land, it's going to be five years later, it's going to be some kind of weird change when I land," Dallas added.
Travel anxiety aside, Dallas and Roxburgh have the second half of Manifest season one ahead of them. "We get to meet a lot of new characters that put in massive pieces of the puzzle. They kind of change things drastically for all of the characters and some of them are around to stay for a little bit too," Roxburgh teased.
"I think from this point on we start hurdling towards the finale where were find out some game-changing information," Dallas said.
Viewers can expect some answers, Dallas said, but "it doesn't mean there won't be more questions."
Click play on the video above to hear more.
Manifest airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Secrets From Andy Cohen's Epic Real Housewives Baby Shower: Who Wasn't Invited, Who Feuded and Who Flirted With John Mayer
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?