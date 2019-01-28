The This Is Us Cast Had an Unforgettable Time at the 2019 SAG Awards

It was a big night for the Big Three.

Of course, we're talking about our favorite TV family, the Pearsons, who took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for This Is Us on Sunday evening at the 2019 SAG Awards—for the second year in a row, to boot.

The stars of the hit NBC series, including Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, took the stage to accept the award, along with their younger counterparts and fellow co-stars.

"Thank you so much for embracing a show that is about life and it's unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity, all of that amazing stuff," Hartley told the crowd and everyone watching from home.