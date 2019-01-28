NeNe Leakes Is Ready to Welcome Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore Back Into Her Life

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 7:16 AM

NeNe Leakes

Bravo

NeNe Leakes is no stranger to public beefs, and has her eye on a Real Housewives star from another city.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen asked Michael Rapaport which Real Housewives stars he'd like to see in a Super Bowl style match up, Rapaport wasted no time selecting his match up: NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel.

"What are we doing? Match us up to do what?" Rapaport said hang out or something. "Hang out? Yeah," Leakes said. "Head to head? No. I would like to go head-to-head with some other Housewife…probably Lisa Rinna."

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

"Think you could take her?" Cohen asked.

"Uh, hellur," Leakes said with a laugh.

"Easy work," Rapaport said. "She wouldn't even have to take her wig off."

During their WWHL chat, Leakes was also asked about her feud with Kenya Moore and whether she would be working with Ryan Murphy again soon.

Regarding Moore, Leakes said she's not sure "where Kenya and I went left."

"Really, all I can tell you is it was all a strategic move on her behalf because if you link your name with mine you get a little press. That is the issue there. The door is open for Kenya and Phaedra in my world," Leakes said.

On the topic of Murphy, who cast Leakes in Glee and The New Normal, Leakes said she's more than open to collaborating with him again.

"I would love to work with Ryan Murphy in the future. I don't know," she told the caller. "We would have to call Ryan. Would you like to call him together?"

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

