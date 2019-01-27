A Song, Smitty and Sexts: These Are Megan Mullally's Best Moments From the 2019 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards had its second-ever host with Megan Mullally overseeing the festivities and it's safe to say she didn't disappoint.

The Will & Grace star kicked off the ceremony with a playful take on the ceremony's "I am an actor" opening.

"The year was 1942, the film was Casablanca and I had just turned 35. If I didn't get that role, I was ready to give it all up and got back to my day job as a design engineer on the Manhattan Project," she joked. "Luckily, I did get the role. And I haven't stopped working since. Hi, I'm Megan Mullally and I'm not just an actor, I'm your host."