The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast Wins 2019 SAG Award for Comedy Ensemble

The SAG Award winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series is nothing short of marvelous—the cast of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the honor at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Zachary Levi, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollack, Luke Kirby and Brian Tarantina.

Other SAG nominees in the category included GLOW, Barry, Atlanta and The Kominsky Method.

Both Brosnahan and Borstein took home Emmys for their work in the show at the 2018 ceremony. Shalhoub and Brosnahan won Screen Actors Guild Awards for their individual work in season two as well.