Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 4:32 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards AKA the SAG Awards are finally here!

As stars gathered in Los Angeles to honor one another—the SAG Awards is the only award show where the winners are selected by the nominees' peers in SAG-AFTRA—what they were wearing was the main question on our minds.

While we are ready to see whether or not Lady Gaga wins or if Sandra Oh earns a SAG Award for Killing Eve to go with her Golden Globes trophy, this year's red carpet was on fire and therefore we need to give all of our attention to the stylish celebs who are giving us major #StyleGoals tonight.

Case and point: Yara Shahidi. She was flawless in a Fendi Couture pink and glitter jumpsuit and sheer dress overlay combo.

The Grown-ish star isn't the only star who has caused fans and other celebs to do a double take while walking the carpet this evening.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Gaga was smokin' in a white, Dior Haute Couture number which showed off her killer legs while her A Star Is Born co-star Anthony Ramos made us do a double take in his green-printed suit.

Of course there are more best dressed stars than these amazing actors and we have all of the best of the best for you here.

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!

Mandy Moore, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

Jason Wu outdid himself with this sexy and sleek number and of course Mandy Moore looked flawless wearing it.

Danai Gurira, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star dazzled in this feather-filled white gown by Ralph & Russo with Bulgari jewels and we're not worthy.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star donned a gorgeous yellow, tulle tiered ballgown fit for a queen on the red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner

Michael B. Jordan

A Louis Vuitton harness? Yes, please Michael B. Jordan, yes please.

Jane Fonda, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

The Grace and Frankie star made us do a double take with this saucy red, sequinned frock.

Alison Brie, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

Who doesn't love a good bow? We sure do, especially paired with this sleek Miu Miu dress silhouette and pulled-back 'do.

Darren Criss, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Darren Criss

The SAG Awards nominee really took the show's silver anniversary to heart with his jacket choice and we salute him. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

A style star has definitely been born with Lady Gaga who slayed the red carpet in Dior Haute Couture.

Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Look who's all grown up! We are in awe of Yara Shahidi in this Fendi Couture pink, sparkle jumpsuit and sheer tulle overlay.

Chris Pine, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Chris Pine

The Wonder Woman star looked hot, hot, hot in this Zegna suit and Christian Louboutin loafers. 

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

The 2019 SAG Awards host was dressed to kill in this black number with gold embellishment.

Anthony Ramos, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anthony Ramos

The star is already a winner at the 2019 SAG Awards thanks to this dapper black tuxedo with green, vintage-printed design by David Hart with Noah Waxman shoes.

Betty Gilpin, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

Tiered perfection and silver glow brought to you by Liberty Belle, err, we mean Betty Gilpin.

Fiona Xie, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Fiona Xie

The Crazy Rich Asians star wore a beautiful tulle gown with pastel colors and flowers on the bodice that we can't help but love.

Gayle Rankin, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Gayle Rankin

The GLOW star stunned in a feminine and fierce red gown from Sandra Mansour's Fall 2018 collection. Plus, her crystal-adorned pony clutch was to die for.

