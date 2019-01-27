Aww! So Many Celebrities Brought Family Members As Their Dates to the 2019 SAG Awards

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 4:27 PM
Talk about family bonding.
How are you spending your Sunday evening? Maybe watching TV with your parents? Or playing games with your siblings? If you're a celebrity, your family night activities require formal wear. At the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, many stars brought along a family member or two to experience the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Legendary actor Alan Alda brought his grandchildren to the ceremony as it's set to be a huge night for him: The M*A*S*H star is this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. (And he also wins Coolest Grandpa of the Year, too!)
But he wasn't the only celeb to bring along a family member.
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi had the ultimate mother-daughter date, looking gorgeous with her mother Keri as they posed on the red carpet together.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Before hitting the ceremony, Emily Osment, who is nominated alongside her The Kominsky Method costars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, took a moment to film a fun Boomerang with her father, who showed off some impressive posing skills.
"yeah. dad can boomerang," the 26-year-old Hannah Montana star wrote. "comin for ya @sagawards."
Another young star who brought her father along for the night? Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, who posted a photo of the duo on her Instagram Stories. She labeled her dad as the "best date" in the adorable snap.
The 25th annual SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
Patricia Arquette Thanks Robert Mueller and Urges Actors to Fight for Overtime Pay in Topical 2019 SAG Awards Speech
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?