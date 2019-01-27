Shangela Works the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet in a Princess-Inspired Gown

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 4:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shangela, 2019 SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Shangela Laquifa Wadley's head-turning gown at the 2019 SAG Awards

The star-studded ceremony is one to remember, as it marks the event's 25th anniversary. The 2019 SAG Awards will not only celebrate Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses, but its silver year. We'll cheers to that! 

If you notice, the carpet is decked out in silver so it's no surprise that everyone is dressing for the historical occasion, including the A Star is Born actress. Wearing a pretty in pink Christian Siriano dress, she most certainly sparkled as bright as the flashing lights.

Notably, actresses Gemma Chan, Britt Baron and Emily Blunt also wore similar-colored ensembles, proving that this is one of the hottest trends on the red carpet. As the saying goes, "three's a trend," right?

Shangela's statement-making ballgown featured bright colors that ranged from pastel pink to fuchsia. The top half of the billowing dress was all-beige, making her pink, rainbow-colored skirt pop even more. It almost looked like an ice cream swirl, but fabulous.

Of course, her princess-inspired outfit wouldn't be complete without the addition of her blinding jewelry. Her drop earrings were most certainly eye-catching, which complemented her one-of-a-kind dress.

As for her beauty, she went for an ultra-glam look. The actress stunned in dramatic eye makeup with false lashes, bold brows and vibrant purple-pink shadow, no less. A gorgeous shade of pink on her lips, rosy cheeks and contour tied her look together. All in all, she came to slay, hunny.

Her hair also matched the same vibe as her elegant, yet dramatic gown. It was styled in a high-bun with a few strands that swept across her face.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Shangela might not be nominated for a SAG Award this year for her role in A Star is Born, but she definitively won in the Best Dressed category of our hearts.

From electrifying outfits on the red carpet to pastel-colored gowns to unique silhouettes, stars are shutting down the 2019 SAG Awards. We wouldn't expect anything less considering tonight's event is a special one. The SAG Awards are unlike any other show because the actors are the ones who vote for their peers. 

From Lady Gaga to Sandra Oh to Mahershala Ali, tonight's nominees are incredible.

You can watch the awards show tonight on both TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. If you don't have cable, fret not. TBS and TNT subscribers can watch the star-studded event on their networks' mobile and smart TV apps. 

To get all the latest updates, including OMG moments and can't-miss fashion, E! has you covered.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , Fashion , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Yara Shahidi and More

Emily Osment, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E-Comm: Shop These Trendy Bodysuits

Shop These Trendy Bodysuits

Cardi B

Cardi B Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Red "Pijamas"

Fashion Week Beauty Looks

From Flowers to Feather Eyelashes: See the Best Beauty Looks From Fashion Week Fall 2019

E-comm: SAG Swag Bag

Shop the SAG Awards 2019 Swag Bag

Justin Timberlake, Embarrassing fashion trends, Von Dutch

Remember These Embarrassing Celebrity Fashion Trends?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.