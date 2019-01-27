Top Chef Star Fatima Ali's Final Essay on Battling Cancer Before Her Death

Fatima Ali wrote a powerful and moving essay three months before she lost her battle with cancer.

On Friday, Jan. 25, the Top Chef alum passed away from a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. She was only 29-years-old.

The reality TV star was candid about her experience with the disease, and opened up even more in an emotional essay for Bon Appétit.

In it, she talks about her dreams, her love for food and her experience with cancer.

"I'm using cancer as the excuse I needed to actually go and get things done, and the more people I share those thoughts with, the more I hold myself to them," she writes. "If I write this intention down, if I have it printed somewhere like I do here, I have to hold myself responsible, because I have people counting on me."

Adding, "What's my intention? To live my life. To fulfill all those genuine dreams I have. It's easy to spend weeks in my pajamas, curled up in my bed, watching Gossip Girl on Netflix. I could totally do that. And don't get me wrong, I still watch Gossip Girl. But now I'm doing things. I'm going to eat. I'm making plans for vacations. I'm finding my experimental treatments. I'm cooking. I'm writing."