"Cousins" Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt Have a "Family Outing" With Heidi Montag

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 1:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Spencer Pratt, Chris Pratt

MTV/TRL/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Family reunion!

Chris Pratt ran into his "cousin" Spencer Pratt at Bellator 214 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday night. In a video posted to Spencer's Instagram, the duo can be seen hanging out at the MMA event, along with Heidi Montag and Gunner Pratt.

"So good when two cousins can just get out an enjoy life, you know what I mean?" Chris can be heard saying in the social media video. "It's really nice."

"This is a family outing," Spencer tells his Instagram followers.

"I haven't seen my nephew, Gunner, since the birth, he's grown so big," Chris jokes.

Read

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Dinner Date With His Son Jack

MMA fan Chris was at the event to support his pal, Adel Kyokushin Altamimi, who was making his Bellator debut.

"So proud of my brother on his amazing win tonight," Chris wrote on Instagram. "Made a major splash at his @bellatormma debut. As he will tell you, God is good!!! Who's next!?!? What do you say Instagram? Time to give @adelkyokushin that check mark!!"

Chris' fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was not in attendance at Saturday's event. According to her Instagram, she was at home spending time with her family and her dog.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Spencer Pratt , Heidi Montag , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Osment, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Fatima Ali, Top Chef

Top Chef Star Fatima Ali's Final Essay on Battling Cancer Before Her Death

SAG Award

SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

Fox's Rent: Live Will Go on Despite Brennin Hunt's Injury

Chris Harrison, Lauren Zima, Pre-SAG Awards Party 2019

Bachelor's Chris Harrison and Host Lauren Zima Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Surprise Las Vegas Audience With "Shallow" Duet

XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's Son Is Born 7 Months After Rapper's Death

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.