Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:26 AM
Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.
The 45-year-old Serendipity actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself in a hospital bed. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she captioned the post. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."
She also added the hashtag #wobbly and a heart emoji.
Just days ago, Beckinsale appeared well as she hosted the LA Art Show, honoring St. Jude. For the event, Beckinsale worked with hairstylist Pete Savic, who was very concerned after seeing her post from the hospital.
"When did this happen?!" Savic asked in the comments. "I just saw you. I am so very sorry you have to go through that."
"Today!!" Beckinsale replied. "Thank you darling love you."
Beckinsale's post also sparked concern from more friends, fans and fellow celebs.
"Are you okay?" Isla Fisher asked. "Sending you so much love."
Sarah Silverman, who previously dated Beckinsale's ex Michael Sheen, commented, "OMG!!!!"
In response to one social media user who commented on her "selfie," Beckinsale replied, "It's actually not a selfie. My mum took it."
"I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair," she continued. "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented. I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share."
"I agree, it's not a normal impulse," Beckinsale went on to write. "But it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don't know either."
"Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to the girls here who have been through similar or worse," she concluded her comment. "Love to all x."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?