Let's Talk About How Zac Efron Is Really, Really Blonde Now

Get'cha head in the game, Zac Efron?

The 31-year-old actor showed off his new hair that went soaring, flying to new colors. In other words, say bye bye to his brown locks and hello to a...platinum blonde Zac Efron.

Efron has been teasing the blonde hair a bit on social media because it's nearly impossible to hide under hats, but the new 'do made its official debut during a talk at the Sundance Film Festival's IMDb Studio. Efron, Lily Collins and fellow cast members in the spooky new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile chatted at the film festival and were surely a sight to be seen.

Efron plays serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Evil, and his talk today was timely given that Bundy was executed 30 years ago yesterday and there's a new Netflix documentary about him.