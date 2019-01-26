Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Celebrate Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici!

The Bachelor couple celebrated their fifth year of marriage on Saturday with a few sweet Instagram tributes.

"Five years with my best friend today!" Lowe wrote alongside a photo of himself taking off Giudici's garter at their wedding. "I'm a blessed man."

"Five years of laughing hand in hand with this husband of mine," she added alongside a picture of them walking down the aisle. "FIVE YEARS."

Several members of Bachelor Nation also congratulated them on the major milestone, including Becca Kufrin, Deanna Pappas, Jillian Harris and Bob Guiney.