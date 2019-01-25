Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Makes Rare Public Outing

Connor Cruise is all grown up!

As the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, the 24-year-old's personal life has been covered by a shroud of secrecy. From a young age, the star and his parents maintained the utmost privacy, but every once in awhile, the public gets a view of the elusive figure.

Thursday night was one of those rare instances when Connor was spotted out and about. A bearded Cruise was seen leaving Beverly Hills restaurant Madeo in a navy long-sleeved shirt, which was rolled up to show off an array of tattoos, and black jeans.

The middle child of the Cruise kids appears to be visiting the Los Angeles area, since he currently lives in Clearwater, Fla. with his father.

Cruise and Kidman adopted Connor and his older sister Bella during their marriage, which ended in 2001.