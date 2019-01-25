Food Network Reviving Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachael Ray

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Some delish news for fans of Rachael Ray and easily prepared dishes: 30 Minute Meals is returning to the Food Network.

The original series ran from 2001-2012. The new 30 Minute Meals, which premieres April 1 on Food Network, will also have a digital presence with Ray offering additional cooking tips and how-to segments.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring 30 Minute Meals to a whole new generation of fans," Ray said in a statement. "We are rolling deep this time around, proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. And our show will now be part of Food Network's on-demand offering, so our friends can actually binge-watch their meals."

Photos

Secrets of the Food Network

The host, who also has her own syndicated daytime series The Rachael Ray Show, posted about her return to the franchise that helped make her a star on Instagram. Ray said the new show will feature meals not seen during the original series or her daytime show. See her post below.

"Rachael Ray is a culinary firebrand as evidenced by her success across her television shows, magazine, books, live events, philanthropy, and all of her businesses," Courtney White, Food Network president, said in a statement. "Her time-saving and creative ideas for whipping up delicious meals at home are perfect for the home cook of any level, while her infectious energy and enthusiasm make viewers feel like they are right there cooking along with her in the kitchen."

The plan for 30 Minute Meals is for 30 new episodes through April.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rachael Ray , TV , Top Stories , Food , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams: "I Don't Know That Anyone Is Going to Be Satisfied" With Game of Thrones Ending

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Shawn Booth Reacts to Kaitlyn Bristowe's New Romance With Jason Tartick

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Why Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending Is More Than Just a Show's Conclusion

Ellie Kemper Is "Happy" With "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Ending

Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, 2017 SAG Awards, Candids

OMG! The Craziest Things to Happen at the SAG Awards

90 Day Fiance Couple

First Comes Divorce, Then Comes Deportation? The Brutal Reality 90 Day Fiancé Stars May Face After Breaking Up

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.