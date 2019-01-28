The Truth About Married at First Sight's Explosive Family Dinner Scene

Married at First Sight Australia promised season 6 would be the most dramatic installment yet—and the premiere lived up to the hype thanks to one controversial pairing.

In episode 1, health fund consultant Cyrell was paired with electrician Nic by MAFS's three experts and the power of "science".

But the drama began before 29-year-old Cyrell even walked down the aisle, when she was forced to break the news of her upcoming nuptials to her Filipino family. Her protective older brother Ivan was very quick to share his concerns about his single sister marrying a complete stranger.

"You've always been like that. You do s--t without telling us," he berated Cyrell. "You've got to tell us. Talk to your family."