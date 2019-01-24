Raven Gates Shares X-Rated Details About Her and Adam Gottschalk's Fantasy Suite Experience

Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates isn't afraid to gush over her man, Adam Gottschalk.

The reality TV star candidly spoke about her relationship while she was on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast.

From sleeping with Adam in the Fantasy Suite to being embarrassed to poop in front of him (#relatable!) to being "truly happy," Raven put it all out there. Nothing was off limits.

On the topic of how she knew she wanted to be with Adam, she says she was "pretty damn sure" about him after they slept together in the Fantasy Suite.

"When I was on [Bachelor in Paradise], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty s--t to me," she dishes. "We get into the Fantasy Suite and he did the damn thing. That's when I was pretty damn sure."

Blushing that they did it on "non surfaces," and adding that it was "mind-blowing." She was shooketh to say the least.