Birdman Surprises Toni Braxton Onstage After Calling Off Engagement

Is Birdman helping Toni Braxtonun-break her heart?

Fans were asking that very question on Wednesday night, when the rapper surprised his singer ex at a concert at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. As Toni sang "I Love Me Some Him," the 49-year-old walked onstage, before walking into Toni's open arms. They held each other in a tight embrace for a short time and then walked offstage with Toni holding Birdman's hand.

An eyewitness tells E! News, "In person, it seemed that Toni Braxton and Birdman had definitely reconciled—but it was hard to tell if his appearance at her show was actually a surprise, or if Toni knew he was there ahead of time. Toni didn't appear shocked to some members of the audience, because she looked right over in that direction before Birdman walked out."

The pair announced their split earlier this year by sharing cryptic posts to their respective Instagrams. Birdman simply said, "It's over." Toni alluded to their breakup by sharing that she is "starting a new chapter" in her life.