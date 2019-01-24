Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Date Night

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a romantic date night with family and friends on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress had dinner at the celebrity-friendly restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood. The two were joined by his brother Joe Jonas and a male friend. Priyanka wore a white top and blue jeans, a full-length mustard yellow coat and white booties. Nick wore a multicolored jacket over a gray shirt, paired with black pants and white sneakers.

"Nick and Priyanka arrived together and were immediately taken to their table in the dining room," a source told E! News. "They sat at a booth together and were very affectionate. They looked very much in love and shared several kisses. Nick looked like he was comforting Priyanka at their table and was protective. Nick and Priyanka had wine on the table and were drinking. They enjoyed several courses including kale salad, pizza and their famous honey truffle chicken dish. It looked like a nice date night for the couple and they left together with smiles on their faces."

The source added that Nick and Priyanka dined on one side of a booth and "were very engaged with one another."