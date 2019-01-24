Pink Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her "Polarizing Opinions"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 11:43 AM

Pink, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

Pink has had enough of her social media trolls. 

The 39-year-old "So What" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to send a message to her critics who might be "offended" by her "polarizing" opinions.

"Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I've always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I'm a big believer in apologies, when you're wrong," Pink began her message. "I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone."

Pink Has an Epic Burn for a Stranger Who Criticized Carey Hart's Parenting

"I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions," Pink continued. "If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don't know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f--k yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous toughguys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you. Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It's great. It really works."

Pink went on to address the current political climate and the "vile" things her haters say about her and her family.

"This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad," she wrote. "We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It's tragic. And we're all to blame. There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all. Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect."

"These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it," Pink concluded her post. "No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight."

This message follows one day after Pink posted a photo of herself sticking her middle finger up at the camera. 

"This one goes out to all the keyboard warriors," she captioned the selfie, adding the hashtags #letmeseeifigiveashit #nope #stilldont #haveagreathumpdayeverybody."

