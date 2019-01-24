90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Impacted by the Government Shutdown?

The United States federal government is still in the throes of a partial shutdown, impacting workers around the country…and now maybe reality TV.

According to Page Six, the government shutdown could be impacting casting for TLC's 90 Day Fiancé. The hit reality series wrapped up its sixth season with record ratings and was renewed for a seventh season, but the shutdown could impact production on the next batch of episodes.

The TLC reality series follows Americans who propose to foreigners and attempt to bring them over to the United States via the K-1 visa process. After the foreign individual enters the US, the couples have 90 days—via the K-1 visa—to marry. E! News spoke with immigration attorney Edward Shulman who explained how things might get tied up.