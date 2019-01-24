Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper to Dance for Hilarious Doritos Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 8:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper, Doritos, Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Goodby Silverstein & Partners / Doritos / YouTube

Get with the program, Chance the Rapper!

In a teaser for an upcoming Doritos ad, set to air during the 2019 Super Bowl, the Backstreet Boys proceed to teach the rapper to dance to their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way"...with hilarious results.

"Terrible, dude," Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean tells him.

"I think it's the pants," Chance replies.

The video was posted on Thursday, a week after the brand dropped a first teaser, which shows Chance posing with the boy band.

The footage was filmed in what appears to be an aircraft hangar. The original music video for "I Want It That Way" shows the Backstreet Boys at an airport.

Photos

Best Super Bowl National Anthem Singers

The new commercial promotes the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Backstreet Boys , 2019 Super Bowl , Super Bowl , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Scott, 2 Chainz

Adam Scott ''Accomplished'' His Dream of Starring in a Super Bowl Ad With This Commercial

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Attend Event to Honor Veterans

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Prove They're Still Going Strong With PDA

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice: Joe and I Will "Go Our Separate Ways" If He's Deported to Italy

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Date Night

Pink, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Pink Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her "Polarizing Opinions"

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Reveals Cast, and Guess Who's Back!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.