Weezer Covers TLC's "No Scrubs"—and the Internet Is Freaking Out

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:57 AM
It's the uber hipster version of "No Scrubs" you never knew you needed.
On Wednesday night, Weezer quietly dropped a surprise album of covers, including one of R&B girl group TLC's 1999 mega hit.
The alternative rock and pop band's record, titled the Teal Album, also includes the band's cover of Toto's "Africa," which they released last year following a fan campaign, as well as covers of '60s, '70s and '80s hits such as Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," The Turtle's "Happy Together," Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" and a-ha's "Take on Me."
But it is their cover of "No Scrubs" that is generating the most attention; In fact, the Internet freaked out about it.
"Whatever (white) person said that the #WEEZER cover of No Scrubs was good needs to sit in the corner and think about their choices," tweeted user @KosokoJackson. "This sounds like what unseasoned chicken and wonder bread tastes like and I now I'm angry on this beautiful day. #TealAlbum"
Others liked the new version of the song.
"Weezer dropping a surprise cover album gave me a cover of 'No Scrubs' I didn't know I needed," tweeted user @EddieGPinson.
"WEEZER DID A COVER ALBUM AND NO SCRUBS IS ON THERE AND I DIDN'T KNOW THAT I NEEDED THIS BUT I F--KING NEEDED IT!!" tweeted user @hifromjena.
"I just thought it's one of those songs that's freakishly popular," Weezer's lead singer Rivers Cuomo told Apple Music. "I was trying to decide which gender perspective to sing it from then I saw this tweet that said, 'If you're a guy covering a song by a girl, you gotta keep the pronouns. For those three minutes you're gay.' So I was like, 'Cool, let's try this.'"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?