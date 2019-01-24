Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested for Alleged Theft

Ryan Edwards has been arrested again.

The former reality star of Teen Mom: OG fame was taken into custody in Hamilton County, Tennessee for alleged theft of services under $1,000, the bond for which is $500. According to the Hamilton County Jail, he is currently still in custody since there is also a petition to revoke bond from Edwards' previous heroin possession charge. He is due in court on Feb. 6.

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that Edwards walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill last month and the bartender called police. The bartender reportedly recognized him from photos in a justice portal and he was arrested on Wednesday. E! News has not confirmed these details.