Love Island's Malin Andersson Mourns the Death of Her 4-Week-Old Daughter

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Malin Andersson

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

It's the news Malin Andersson never wanted to share with her followers.

On Wednesday morning, the Love Island alumna revealed on Instagram that her four-week-old daughter Consy has died.

"Completely in love with you…and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn't ready yet," Malin shared on social media with a photo of her baby girl. "Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day...you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I'm so sorry I couldn't do anymore."

She added, "Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Malin named her first child with partner Tom Kemp after her late mother who died in November 2017 following a battle with breast cancer.

Although baby Consy was born seven weeks prematurely back on December 23, the newborn was receiving care at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

And in recent days, Malin shared updates about her daughter. She also asked for prayers as Consy fought to become stronger.

"All your prayers, messages, healing… it means the world to us. Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day," she wrote back on January 8. "This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. .It's different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go... my little girl isn't. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I'm not prepared to let her go."

Fans may remember Malin from season two of Love Island. Many of her co-stars immediately expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"There's no words," Rykard Jenkins wrote online. "Consy is in Paradise now. Please know you have friends out here and we love you."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Malin and her family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Love Island Australia , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queer Eye

Queer Eye Is Heading to Japan For Special Episodes in 2019

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future

Future Is ''Happy'' For Ciara and Russell Wilson Despite Recent Diss

Kendra WIlkinson

Here's What's Really Going on With Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor Bad Boy Chad Johnson

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: What We Know So Far

Kevin Zegers

Dirty John's Kevin Zegers Defends Letting His Young Daughters Call Him an Alcoholic

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Valentino

Naomi Campbell Makes Jaw-Dropping Return to Valentino Runway After 14 Years

Ariana Grande

Everything We Know About Ariana Grande’s Second Album in 6 Months

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.