Suits Ending With Upcoming Season 9

It's the end of an era for USA Network: Suits is ending with season nine.

USA announced the long-running legal drama will conclude with a 10-episode ninth season.

"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade," Chris McCumber, President, USA Network and SYFY, said in a statement. "I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

The legal drama underwent a bit of a makeover ahead of season eight when Meghan Markle left the series alongside Patrick J. Adams when their characters, Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, married. Katherine Heigl joined the cast as of season eight.

In a lengthy statement, series creator Aaron Korsh looked back at the genesis of the series:

"Though I know it isn't true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer's very first hour long script. These days that's a common thing, but forty-seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew – thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing. And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks – thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I'm getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children Cooper and Lucy. Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you. Love, Aaron"

Suits begins the second half of its eighth season on Wednesday, Jan. 23., picking up with Louis (Rick Hoffman) as the new managing partner at Zane Specter Litt. The series now centers on the new firm led by Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) and Louis. In an effort to unify the team, Samantha Wheeler (Heigl) and Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) also got their names on the wall at the firm. The series also stars Amanda Schull  as Katrina Bennett and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen.

A spinoff series, Pearson starring Gina Torres, is in the works.

Suits airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on USA Network.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
