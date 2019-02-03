A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Are you ready for some football?!

In a few short hours football's biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl, will begin and fans of the sport and lovers of both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for battle.

While we are very excited to watch the big game, and the Puppy Bowl, which starts before the two NFL teams take the field in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII, there is one more event we are getting pumped to see...this year's performance of the National Anthem (not to mention the halftime show).

With Gladys Knight taking the field to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" in her home state of Georgia it's going to be quite the performance. The question we have however, is will it become one of the most memorable National Anthem renditions the Super Bowl has ever seen?