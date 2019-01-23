This Is Us Has Big Plans for Jack's Life After Exploring Vietnam and Nicky

The story of Jack and Nicky finally came to light on This Is Us. In "Songbird Road: Part One," viewers learned what happened between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Nicky (Michael Angarano/Griffin Dunne) in Vietnam and their final interaction after the war. That story happened as viewers also saw the Pearson kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) find their long-lost uncle.

For the team behind the scenes, it was like "an archeological dig," according to writer Kevin Falls.