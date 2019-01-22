Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Believes Her Relationship With Jason Tartick Is "Life-Changing"

Talk about zero to a hundred real quick.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's whirlwind romance keeps getting stronger as these Bachelor Nation lovebirds now seem to be in a committed relationship. It goes back to early January when Tartick asked Bristowe out on a date during an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine. You could practically feel him blushing through the headphones. "I mean if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks," he told the host. "My heart is racing over here, my beats per minute are off the chain."

Thus began the next Bachelor Nation power couple.

Bristowe and Tartick met up in Denver and had a weekend filled with conga lines, slow dancing, basketball games and more. Their chemistry was apparent even through the Instagram Story videos. At later time, she even referred to herself as his "sweet girlfriend" when she surprised him in Seattle.