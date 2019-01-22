Neon Knits to Brighten Up Your Look

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

Winter is all about the cozy weather upgrade and we're not mad about it. 

However, why is it that when we turn to sweaters, we usually gravitate towards neutral colors? Black and ivory tones aren't no-nos, by any means, but we're just saying you have other options—colorful options, like neon green and hot pink. Think about it: If you're going to throw on a knit to wear with your jeans, it just feels more exciting for it to be bold. It breaks up your look and makes you stand out like the shining fashion star you are. 

Enough talking, our currents faves are below! 

Weekday Balloon Sleeve Open Weave Knit Sweater

BUY IT: $44 at Asos

Bershka High Neck Body in Neon Yellow

BUY IT: $21 at Asos

New Look Chevron Sweater in Neon Stripe

BUY IT: $40 at Asos

Neon Distressed High-Low Sweater

BUY IT: $21 at Forever 21

ASOS DESIGN Rib Sweater in Neon Stripe

BUY IT: $35 at Asos

Ziggy Cashmere Jumper by Cove

BUY IT: $264 at Wolf and Badger

Boohoo Roll Neck Wide Sleeve Cropped Sweater in Neon Green

BUY IT: $40 at Asos

White + Warren Essential Sweater

BUY IT: $230 at Revolve

PROENZA SCHOULER Striped Ribbed Wool-Blend Sweater

BUY IT: $220 at The Outnet

John & Jenn by Line X REVOLVE Crew Neck Pullover

BUY IT: $99 at Revolve

John & Jenn by Line X REVOLVE Meg Crew Neck Pullover

BUY IT: $99 at Revolve

Lovers + Friends Georgina Sweater

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

Banana Republic Washable Merino Crew-Neck Sweater

BUY IT: $70 at Banana Republic

Wildfox Chenille Shiny Striped Sweater

BUY IT: $140 at Revolve

River Island Sweater in Neon Animal Print

BUY IT: $48 at Asos

Hooded Multicolor Striped Sweater

BUY IT: $25 at Forever 21

