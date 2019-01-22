Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Honors His Dad and Sister in Touching Post About Sobriety

Tyler Baltierra is one proud son and brother.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his father, Butch, and sister, Amber, about their journey to sobriety. Tyler posted a photo of the three of them standing atop a hill with a river in the background and expressed in his caption how emotional he became while composing the note.

"Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can't express the amount of peace & joy I feel in my heart," he wrote in the description. "After seeing these two at their lowest & now seeing them sober & steadily climbing, I just can't say enough how proud I am of both of them!"

Tyler continued, "I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic & I'm just so happy to call these two my family."