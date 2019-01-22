Celebrity Big Brother's Main Titles Offer a Blast From the Past

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 12:49 PM
Big Brother Celebrity Edition is off and running once again, with all its celebs having made themselves at home in the Big Brother house.
After last night's big introduction and first HOH competition, tonight's episode is the debut of the main titles, which E! News can exclusively show you right now. Each celeb is featured in the main titles chilling in a themed setting, along with a photo of them from the height of their fame.
During this trip down memory lane, we get to revisit one of Ryan Lochte's medal-winning swims in the Olympics, that time Joey Lawrence had hair, a time when Tamar Braxton had hair, Kato Kaelin taking the stand as a witness in the OJ Simpson trial, and those 10 days in July 2017 when Anthony Scaramucci was employed by the Trump administration. It's a wild trip down memory lane, to be sure.
So far, we've seen this season's houseguests settle themselves into the house, get to know their fellow houseguests, and compete in the first Head of Household competition of the season. Ryan Lochte and Jonathan Bennett, outfitted in adorable pink suits, won the first round by filling up their giant champaign glass the fastest, only for host Julie Chen to throw in a curveball that one of the duo would get to be Head of Household while the other would have to be on the block, and in danger of getting evicted.
In tonight's episode, the two of them will have to battle it out in some way to figure out who gets what.
Meanwhile, we'll all be watching closely to see the alleged feud between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss play out on screen. Last night, after revealing there were some issues between the two music industry stars, Tamar picked Kandi as her HOH partner as a way of extending an olive branch, and then they proceeded to fail miserably at the competition. Something tells us there's some more drama there that did not just get solved in the very first episode, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.
