Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge Apologizes for Son's Transphobic Posts

Tamra Judge is speaking out against her son's controversial social media posts.

On Monday night, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram and addressed Ryan Vieth's messages that continue to receive backlash from the public.

"I'd like to address the many comments regarding my son Ryan's posts on Instagram. I have been extremely upset my son would post such a thing," she explained to her followers. "A post that I did NOT see because he took it down immediately knowing it was WRONG."

The CUT Fitness owner added, "Admittedly, I had a concerned 'mom' moment when referring to a post about a 5-year-old making life altering decisions. My comment did not come from a place of hate. I've encouraged Ryan to make his own amends but in the meantime, I'm extremely sorry, His words were harsh & unacceptable. I have nothing but love & respect for the LGBTQ community....always have always will. I will continue 2019 with a renewal of peace, wellness & love for all."