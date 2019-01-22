A Recap of Chris Brown's Rollercoaster Legal History

He's no stranger to the judicial system here in the United States. The star has faced arrests, served jail time and probation, been sued and has had restraining orders taken out against him in the years since his high-profile assault case against ex-girlfriend Rihanna .

Later Tuesday, the singer issued a denial on social media . "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he captioned a photo that read, "THIS B--CH LYIN'."

Earlier Tuesday, a judicial source close to the investigation confirmed to NBC News the the 29-year-old Grammy winner was detained by police in Paris and accused of aggravated rape and drug offenses. CBS News reported the singer was still in custody on Tuesday. E! News has reached out to Brown's attorney, his music label, police and the French prosecutor for comment.

Jemal Countess/WireImage August 2009: A Probation Sentence In August 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation for assaulting Rihanna after pleading guilty two months earlier to felony assault. He was also ordered to complete 180 days of community labor and a one-year anti-domestic violence program. Rihanna was granted a restraining order against the star, which she later requested in 2011 to have bumped down to a level that would allow the two to contact each other as long as he did not harass her.

ABC/Ida Mae Astute March 2011: Good Morning America Sit-Down After an interview on Good Morning America with anchor Robin Roberts, during which she asked him about assaulting Rihanna, Brown had a meltdown in his dressing room. He later apologized, saying in a different interview that he had to "let off steam" and that he was disappointed with the way he acted.

Michael Kovac, David Livingston/Getty Images, Twitter June 2012: Bar Brawl Brown tweeted a photo of a gash on his chin following an alleged bar brawl with fellow artist Drake and their entourages at W.i.P. nightclub in New York City.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP January 2013: Recording Studio Fight The singer and Frank Ocean allegedly got into a physical altercation at a recording studio in Los Angeles in January 2013.

Guillermo Bosch/Nitro News July 2013: Alleged Fan Assault A California woman sued the "Fine China" singer, accusing him of assaulting her after his June 22 performance at the Heat Ultra Lounge OC in Anaheim and then allegedly had her booted from the nightclub.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images August 2013: Hit-and-Run The L.A. City Attorney's office filed two criminal charges against Brown—hit and run and driving without a valid license—after Brown allegedly hit another car and refused to give his driver's license number before leaving the scene. However, the case was eventually dismissed.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images August 2013: Community Service Brown's probation got reinstated and he was ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service. Brown was first placed on probation after the 2009 domestic violence case in which he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci October 2013: Released and Reduced During an appearance in a Washington, D.C., courtroom, a judge reduced the felony assault charge the singer was facing for allegedly punching a man in the face during a fight that broke out on Oct. 27, 2013, and ordered Brown released from custody.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images October 2013: Off to Rehab Breezy checks into rehab to "gain focus and insight into past and recent behavior."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images November 2013: Back to Rehab Agreeing with the recommendation of the probation department, L.A. Superior Court Judge James Brandlin ordered the singer to spend another three months in a residential treatment facility, submit to drug testing and take medication as prescribed by his doctor after being kicked out of a different treatment facility. He was kicked out after throwing a rock through his mother's car window when she visited. Afterward, Brown told authorities that he suffered a "setback, mentally and emotionally, when he was not credited for all the community service hours he initially completed. He had issues with his attention deficit disorder and underwent a period of depression."

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI February 2014: Diagnosis? In reference to Brown's aggressive behavior, legal documents obtained by E! News state the famous singer is believed to be suffering from bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com March 2014: Probation Violation Brown was arrested and jailed for allegedly violating his probation stemming from his 2009 assault conviction.

Instagram June 2014: Jail Free! Chris was released early from a Los Angeles County jail in June 2014 after being in custody since mid-March for violating his probation stemming from his 2009 assault on Rihanna.

Kris Connor/Getty Images August 2014: Praise for Brown In August 2014, the celeb was praised by the judge for being in full compliance with the terms of his probation after being presented with a favorable report from the probation department.

Kris Connor/Getty Images September 2014: Guilty Plea Singer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, stemming from an altercation with another male, which took place in October 2013 in Washington, D.C. Brown was accused of punching and breaking the man's nose. He was sentenced to time served after having been jailed for two days in the case and has also been ordered to pay $150 in court costs.

Lucy Nicholson - Pool/Getty Images January 2015: Probation Revoked The R&B star's probation was again revoked, this time the judgment coming after he traveled to San Jose, Calif., without getting permission from his probation officer to leave Los Angeles and still had 200 hours of community service left to perform in just over a week.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M March 2015: Probation Is Over After six years, the star's probation stemming from his 2009 assault case is ruled officially complete. Judge James Brandlin found that Brown completed his 1,000.5 hours of community service and the Probation Department concluded there were no violations. "IM OFF PROBATION!!!!!!!! Thank the Lord!!!!!!" the star wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Instagram September 2015: Daddy Duty In 2015, it was revealed he had fathered a daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman. That year, he was granted joint custody of her.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung January 2016: Las Vegas Blunder Brown found himself the suspect of an investigation for misdemeanor battery and theft against a woman in Las Vegas in January 2016. According to police, an investigation indicated she had attended a party inside a hotel room and that an altercation took place over a cell phone when she went to take a picture of Brown. His rep told E! News the woman made "false accusations" against Brown and that she was escorted out of the private party "for being disruptive and out of control."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images June 2016: Alleged Assault and Battery Lawsuit Brown's former manager Michael Guirguis sued the "New Flame" crooner in June 2016 for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing after he alleged the singer "brutally" attacked him in early May before embarking on his European tour. In response, Brown said he fired Guirguis because he was allegedly stealing money, a claim Guirguis' attorney denied.

Splash News August 2016: Arrested and Charged The "Loyal" singer allegedly threatened Baylee Curran with a gun in August 2016 and was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail on a $250,000 bail.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week February 2017: Restraining Order Granted The singer's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a permanent restraining order for five years against her famous ex after she accused him of making threats and physical abuse.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M May 2018: Lawsuit Filed In May 2018, an anonymous woman sued Brown and others for alleged negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and assault after alleging she had been sexually assaulted at his house. "The fact that they made a demand for $17 million and I told them to go pound sand probably explains why they did the press conference today. Chris didn't do anything and they know Chris didn't do anything," Chris' attorney Mark Geragos told TMZ at the time. "Other than using his name so she can have a press conference, I don't understand why he's dragged into anything."

AP Photo/Kin Cheung June 2018: Restraining Order Requested The singer was ordered to stay 100 yards away from a woman who was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in June 2018. The woman alleged Brown harassed and was stalking her. However, Brown's attorney claimed he did not know the woman. "This is sad because it's obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn't know who has mental health issues," attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement to E! News. "This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the court may want to engage their Mental Health Department."

