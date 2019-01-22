Chelsea Clinton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Baby on board!

Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky, she shared with her social media followers on Tuesday. The baby is set to arrive in the summer. Chelsea, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, welcomed her first child, Charlotte, in 2014. Two years later, Chelsea gave birth to her and Marc's son, Aidan.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" Chelsea wrote to her Twitter followers on Tuesday. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."